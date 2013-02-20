FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France Tel sees revenue per user down again in 2013
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 20, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

France Tel sees revenue per user down again in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - France Telecom expects average revenue per user (ARPU) will likely fall at least 10 percent this year, Chief Executive Stephane Richard said on Wednesday, as it wrestles with a price war in its home market.

Richard said pressure would remain intense on the French market this year as the effect of price cuts spreads across the client base.

After a 10 percent fall in ARPU in 2012 he said: “We will probably see another reduction of at least 10 pct this year.” (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)

