France Tel sees revenue per user down again in 2013

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - France Telecom expects average revenue per user (ARPU) will likely fall at least 10 percent this year, Chief Executive Stephane Richard said on Wednesday, as it wrestles with a price war in its home market.

Richard said pressure would remain intense on the French market this year as the effect of price cuts spreads across the client base.

After a 10 percent fall in ARPU in 2012 he said: “We will probably see another reduction of at least 10 pct this year.” (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)