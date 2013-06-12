FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 12, 2013 / 3:55 PM / in 4 years

France Telecom board to decide on CEO's future- govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - France Telecom’s board will decide in the coming days what action to take after Chief Executive Stephane Richard was put under formal investigation, the French government said on Wednesday.

The French state, which has a 27 percent stake in France Telecom, would let its position be known at a board meeting, an official in the prime minister’s office said.

A spokesman for the CEO earlier said that Richard had been placed under investigation for his role in a 2008 arbitration case that resulted in a 285 million euro ($373 million) payout to a businessman.

