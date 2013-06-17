FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Hot Stocks
June 17, 2013 / 10:17 AM / in 4 years

France Tel shares up on relief probe not to unseat CEO

Leila Abboud, Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Shares in France Telecom jumped on Monday after President Francois Hollande backed Chief Executive Stephane Richard to keep his job despite being put under investigation for fraud during his time as a top government aide.

France Telecom, which is 27 percent owned by the state, climbed 4.2 percent to be the biggest gainer on France’s blue-chip CAC 40 index, amid a broader rally in European telecom stocks that were up 2 percent at 0952 GMT.

Investors were relieved that Europe’s fourth-biggest telecom group by sales would not face a leadership vacuum as business in its key home market gets slammed by an 18-month old price war sparked by the arrival of a low-cost mobile competitor.

“If Richard had been forced out, the group could have suffered during a transition phase to a new boss,” said a Paris-based trader who declined to be named. (Editing by David Holmes)

