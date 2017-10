PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - France Telecom expects its average revenue per mobile subscriber in its key home market to fall by 10 percent this year because of the impact of new low-cost mobile competitor Iliad.

Delphine Ernotte, who heads the French business, said the reduction included the effect of a 20 percent price cut on its new set of mobile offers, dubbed Origami, which were unveiled at a press conference on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)