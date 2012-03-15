UPDATE 1-France Telecom denies plans to spin off Polish fixed-line

* France Telecom says no plans to sell fixed-line part of TPSA

* TPSA has no comment

* Sources call the report “speculation,” but not impossible

WARSAW/PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - France Telecom has rejected a report it planned to spin off the shrinking fixed-line arm of Polish unit TPSA and focus on the mobile business as part of its wider portfolio review.

Polish daily Parkiet on Thursday quoted unnamed sources as saying Europe’s fourth-largest telecoms operator was mulling the sale, pegging the value of Poland’s former communist monopoly’s fixed-line business at 8-10 billion zlotys ($2.5-$3.14 billion).

“We have no intention of selling our fixed-line activity in Poland,” a France Telecom spokesman said. TPSA declined to comment.

The French group has been trimming its businesses abroad, most recently selling mobile operator Orange Switzerland to private equity group Apax Partners for 1.6 billion euros and agreed to sell 35 percent in Orange Austria to Hong Kong’s Hutchison 3G, expecting 70 million euros in proceeds.

France Telecom also plans to pull out of Portugal at some point in a plan to leave the countries where it has minority stakes, naming France, the UK, Poland and Spain among its core countries.

Polish investment bankers said a deal in Poland was also possible at some time.

“It’s not without sense and it’s not without a seed of truth,” one of them said on the condition of anonymity.

“France Telecom has sold assets in Switzerland and Austria, casting its sight on North Africa and from what I know, they tried to tentatively bounce an idea of potentially selling TPSA’s fixed-line assets off private equity firms.”

Analysts also expect some interest from Deutsche Telekom’s Polish unit.

“In the long term, such a sale might take place, but this will take FT a long time to decide,” another source said.

TPSA - Poland’s largest telecoms group valued at $7.1 billion - has struggled to make up for the dwindling fixed-line business with mobile and broadband operations.

TPSA took the brunt of Polish market liberalisation in recent years, which made the group open up to local rivals and fight to keep its client base intact.