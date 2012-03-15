FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 15, 2012 / 8:40 AM / in 6 years

France Telecom says no plans to exit Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - France Telecom intends to remain in Poland, a company spokesman said on Thursday, denying a report in Polish daily Parkiet that it was considering a sale of the fixed-line part of its Polish TPSA unit.

“We have no intention of selling our fixed-line activity in Poland,” the spokesman for France Telecom said.

Following a review of its European assets, France Telecom is exiting countries in which it has only minority stakes in local businesses. It has sold its Swiss unit, is exiting Austria and has also said it plans to pull out of Portugal at some point.

Parkiet quoted unnamed sources as saying that France Telecom was considering the possible sale to focus on the mobile business. (Reporting by James Regan and Marc Angrand; Editing by Caroline Jacobs)

