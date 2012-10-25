FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France Tel slashes dividend to cope with cash flow slump
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 25, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

France Tel slashes dividend to cope with cash flow slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - France Telecom slashed its dividend for this year and next in the face of tougher than expected competiton from a new low-cost mobile rival in its key domestic market and a weaker economic outlook.

It will propose a dividend of at least 0.80 euro per share in 2012 and 2013, instead of the 1.21-1.35 euros promised for 2012 in February, or the 1.4 euro paid last year.

Europe’s fourth-biggest telecom operator predicted its operating cash flow next year would fall by roughly 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) to hit 7 billion because of the “significant pricing impact” of the arrival of Iliad’s low-cost Free Mobile service in January.

It predicted a return to growth of its operating cash flow in 2014 helped by a stabilisation of the French market, cost cutting, and the lightening of regulatory pressure on international roaming prices. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud, Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.