France Tel wants to keep stake in UK venture -CEO

MARSEILLE, France, June 21 (Reuters) - France Telecom wants to keep its stake in British joint venture Everything Everywhere, though it would consider an offer that “makes sense”, the French group’s chief executive said on Thursday.

British media reports say the joint venture co-owned with Deutsche Telekom could be the target of an 8 billion-pound ($12.59 billion) takeover bid.

“We are happy with the joint venture...The Germans are also happy to be there, they don’t wish to sell. We don’t wish to sell either,” Stephane Richard told journalists in Marseille.

“If we receive an offer that makes sense, of course we will look at it, but that doesn’t mean we will accept it.”