France Telecom, Vodafone need Telefonica accord on new network
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 13, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

France Telecom, Vodafone need Telefonica accord on new network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 13 (Reuters) - France Telecom and Britain’s Vodafone will need to reach an agreement with Spain’s Telefonica on the vertical installation part of a new fibre optic network in Spain, France Telecom’s Jean-Marc Vignolles said on Wednesday.

Vignolles, head of France Telecom in Spain, said if Telefonica did not wish to cooperate the two telecom companies would take the matter of prices and access conditions to the Spanish authorities. (Reporting By Robert Hetz and Clare Kane; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
