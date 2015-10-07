FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Franco-Nevada, Teck Resources sign silver streaming deal
October 7, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

Franco-Nevada, Teck Resources sign silver streaming deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Franco-Nevada Corp reached a silver streaming agreement with miner Teck Resources Ltd for $610 million.

Franco-Nevada expects to receive 900,000 to 1.1 million ounces of silver in the fourth quarter from the Antamina mine in Peru as part of the agreement.

“Streaming” transactions are a type of mine financing where a streaming company provides funds upfront to a miner in exchange for delivery of a certain amount of future production at a set price. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

