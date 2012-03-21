FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Franco-Nevada's loss rises on impairment charges
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 10:20 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Franco-Nevada's loss rises on impairment charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s royalty and metal streaming company Franco-Nevada recorded a higher quarterly loss, hurt by impairment charges at two mines.

For the fourth quarter, the company’s loss rose to C$105.4 million, or 80 Canadian cents a share, from C$17.2 million, or 15 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose about 37 percent to C$118.5 million.

Franco-Nevada said it recorded impairment charges of C$152.4 million on its Ezulwini mine in South Africa and Podolsky mine in Sudbury, Canada.

Canadian miner Quadra FNX, which owns the Podolsky mine had earlier announced the mine’s closure.

Shares of Franco-Nevada closed at C$41.35 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.