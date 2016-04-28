TPG Growth takes Frank Recruitment stake in first UK first deal

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - TPG Growth, the growth capital arm of U.S. private equity firm TPG, has taken a majority stake in staffing business Frank Recruitment Group, the company said on Thursday.

The company, formerly backed by private equity firm Livingbridge, focuses on recruitment in the enterprise software market. It is TPG Growth’s first British deal.

A source with knowledge of the transaction said it valued the company at just under 200 million pounds ($291.48 million).

Management will retain a minority stake.