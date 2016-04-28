FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TPG Growth takes Frank Recruitment stake in first UK first deal
April 28, 2016

TPG Growth takes Frank Recruitment stake in first UK first deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - TPG Growth, the growth capital arm of U.S. private equity firm TPG, has taken a majority stake in staffing business Frank Recruitment Group, the company said on Thursday.

The company, formerly backed by private equity firm Livingbridge, focuses on recruitment in the enterprise software market. It is TPG Growth’s first British deal.

A source with knowledge of the transaction said it valued the company at just under 200 million pounds ($291.48 million).

Management will retain a minority stake.

$1 = 0.6862 pounds Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Jason Neely

