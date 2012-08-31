FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fraport orders halt to Frankfurt-bound flights
August 31, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Fraport orders halt to Frankfurt-bound flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Frankfurt airport operator Fraport AG said on Friday it has asked for no Frankfurt-bound flights to depart from European airports due to a lack of parking positions after a strike disrupted hundred of flights.

It said the advisory did not affect intercontinental flights.

A strike by Lufthansa cabin crew in Frankfurt disrupted hundreds of flights on Friday, stranding thousands of passengers who faced further delays over a busy holiday travel weekend from a rolling series of stoppages about pay and cost cuts.

Germany’s biggest airline said it cancelled most of the 360 scheduled arrivals and departures at its Frankfurt hub during Friday’s eight-hour strike which followed the breakdown of 13 months of talks with the trade union UFO.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
