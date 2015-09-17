FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BHF Bank and Fosun jointly eye life insurance portfolio buys
September 17, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

BHF Bank and Fosun jointly eye life insurance portfolio buys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Frankfurt-based BHF Bank and its Chinese shareholder Fosun are working jointly to consolidate closed life insurance business in Germany and plan further acquisitions after buying a portfolio from Switzerland’s Baloise.

A fund created by the two investors has set up Frankfurter Leben Gruppe, a platform for buying life insurance companies or portfolios that are in “run-off” - paying out to current policy holders but no longer open to new ones - spokesmen for Baloise and BHF said on Thursday.

Baloise said earlier it had agreed to sell a 1.9 billion Swiss franc ($1.96 billion) portfolio to Frankfurter Leben. The deal is pending approval by regulators.

$1 = 0.9673 Swiss francs Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

