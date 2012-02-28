FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court prohibits solidarity strike at Frankfurt airport
#Industrials
February 28, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 6 years ago

Court prohibits solidarity strike at Frankfurt airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Frankfurt court on Tuesday prohibited a planned solidarity strike by air traffic controllers at Frankfurt airport on Wednesday, which would have brought Europe’s third-busiest airport to a standstill.

The application for a temporary injunction was brought by airport operator Fraport, German flagship airlines Lufthansa and the air traffic controllers’ authority DFS.

Union GdF had asked the control tower staff to join in a strike of airfield workers who guide planes in and out of parking places from 0400 to 1000 GMT on Wednesday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; editing by Matthew Lewis)

