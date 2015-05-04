MOVES-Gregory Waldron appointed to Franklin Financial Network board

May 4 (Reuters) - Franklin Financial Network Inc said it appointed Gregory Waldron as a director on its board, effective April 28.

Waldron was an organizer and served as a director on the board of MidSouth Bank, which Franklin Financial acquired in July 2014.

Waldron earlier served on the board of Rutherford County Homebuilders Association, and at Middle Tennessee Christian School (MTCS), a private, pre-kindergarten through grade 12 school in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was Vice Chairman at MTCS from 2006 to 2007. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)