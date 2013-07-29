UPDATE 1-Asset manager Franklin Resources profit beats estimate

* Third-qtr earnings/share 86 cents vs estimate 84 cents

* Third-qtr operating revenue up 17 pct to $2.08 bln

July 29 (Reuters) - Asset manager Franklin Resources Inc’s third-quarter profit beat analysts’ estimate, helped by a 19 percent rise in investment management fees.

Franklin Resources’ net income rose to $552.3 million, or 86 cents per share, in the quarter ended June from $455.3 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 84 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue grew 17 percent to $2.08 billion, while assets under management rose 15 percent to $815 billion.

Equity-based funds managed by the company, which runs Franklin and Templeton funds, grew by $34.9 billion to $313.5 billion. New flows grew 75 percent to $8.4 billion.

Equity funds, which are more profitable than bond funds, have emerged as the dominant investment vehicle after the 2008 financial crisis.

San Mateo, California-based Franklin’s shares, which have gained about 16 percent this year, were down nearly 1 percent at $48.08 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

The stock lags the Dow Jones U.S. Asset Managers Index , which has gained 28.99 percent year-to-date.