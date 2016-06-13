FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors underestimate Fed hike, rising inflation risk -Templeton's Hasenstab
June 13, 2016 / 9:21 PM / a year ago

Investors underestimate Fed hike, rising inflation risk -Templeton's Hasenstab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries are not as safe as investors using the debt as a safe-haven investment assume, investor Michael Hasenstab said on Monday, as full employment and rising inflation put pressure on central bankers to raise rates.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely face pressure to tighten monetary policy as inflation potentially rises to 3 percent and oil prices stabilize, according to Hasenstab, chief investment officer of Templeton Global Macro, who spoke at the Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago.

Such a move would be a catalyst for a rise in the U.S. dollar and declines in the euro and yen currencies, already under pressure from domestic policies. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)

