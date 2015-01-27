MOVES-Franklin Templeton expands U.S. team with three appointments

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc announced three appointments to its institutional sales, relationship management and consultant relations team.

The San Mateo, California-based company, which operates as Franklin Templeton Investments, appointed Elizabeth Murphy as senior vice president of institutional sales, where she will manage key relationships with large institutional clients.

Most recently, Murphy served as a director at investment firm BlackRock Inc. She will be based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Franklin appointed Mary Beth Glotzbach as vice president of institutional DCIO (defined contribution investment-only), where she will develop the firm’s offerings for institutional 401(k) plans.

Prior to joining the role, Glotzbach served as senior vice president of retirement solutions at Morningstar Inc. She will work out of the San Mateo office.

The company also named Christina Manonian, who has spent 12 years with Franklin Templeton, as vice president of consultant relations. She will relocate from Melbourne, Australia, to San Mateo.

Manonian most recently served as director of global consultants and financial institutions for the investment manager.