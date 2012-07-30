FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Franklin Resources profit down 10 pct on lower revenue, flows
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 30, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Franklin Resources profit down 10 pct on lower revenue, flows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Money manager Franklin Resources Inc said profit in the June quarter fell 10 percent on lower operating revenue, and on a reduced inflow of cash from investors.

For its third quarter ended June 30 the San Mateo, California, company on Monday reported net income of $455.3 million, or $2.12 per share, compared with net income of $503.3 million, or $2.26 per share, in the same period a year ago.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected the company to report earnings of $2.04 per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.