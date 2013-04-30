FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Franklin Resources net income rises
April 30, 2013 / 1:05 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Franklin Resources net income rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Asset manager Franklin Resources Inc on Tuesday said its fiscal second-quarter profit rose 14 percent on higher assets under management.

For the three months ended March 31, Franklin Resources of San Mateo, California, reported net income of $572.8 million, or $2.69 per share, up from net income of $503.2 million, or $2.32 per share, for the same period a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected the company to report earnings of $2.50 per share.

Total assets under management were $823.7 billion at March 31, up 5 percent from where they stood on Dec. 31. During the quarter, market gains added $24.5 billion and net new flows of cash from investors added $18.3 billion, Franklin Resources said.

