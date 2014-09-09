MOVES-Franklin Square promotes Michael Gerber to exec vice president

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Alternative investment fund manager Franklin Square Capital Partners said it promoted Michael Gerber to executive vice president.

Gerber joined Franklin Square in 2012 and served as a managing director.

Based in Philadelphia, Gerber reports to Chief Executive Michael Forman and manages human resources, internal communications, public affairs including government and regulatory affairs, media relations and civic engagement.

He will continue with these responsibilities and also help with identifying acquisition and product development opportunities.