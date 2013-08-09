FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Frank's International shares rise 27 pct in market debut
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

Frank's International shares rise 27 pct in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares of Frank’s International NV, a provider of drilling equipment and services to Chevron Corp , Exxon Mobil Corp and ConocoPhillips among others, jumped as much as 27 percent in the company’s market debut.

Frank’s shares were trading at $26.84 shortly after the opening, valuing the company at about $4 billion.

The company raised $660 million on Thursday after pricing its offering of 30 million shares at $22 each, above the expected range of $19 to $21 per share.

Frank’s business includes laying pipes into drill holes to extract oil and gas.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.