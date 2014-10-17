FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Haniel aims for 4-6 acquisitions in diversification drive - CEO
October 17, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Haniel aims for 4-6 acquisitions in diversification drive - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Oct 17 (Reuters) - German investment group Haniel, which owns about 30 percent of retailer Metro , is looking to make four to six acquisitions to diversify its holdings further beyond the retail sector, its chief executive said.

“We are in a structured search process,” Stephan Gemkow told journalists in remarks embargoed for Friday.

The company would target medium-sized, established businesses. Start-ups and companies in need of restructuring are meanwhile not of interest for Haniel because they would require significant investments, Gemkow said.

Gemkow had said in August that Haniel had more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in cash available for acquisitions following the sale of its stake in drug distributor Celesio to U.S.-based McKesson Corp.

The company could raise further funds by taking up loans. A spokesman for the group said Haniel could spend 200 million to 300 million euros per acquisition.

$1 = 0.7820 euro Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

