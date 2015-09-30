Fraport confident on sealing Greek airports deal in 3-6 months

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Fraport is confident it can sign contracts for an airports concession in Greece in the next three to six months, its chief executive said.

“We are in very intensive talks with Greece,” Stefan Schulte said on Wednesday.

Greek economy minister George Stathakis said in August that the 1.2 billion euro ($1.35 billion) deal may be wrapped up in March.

Greece named Fraport and its Greek partner, energy firm Copelouzos, as the preferred bidder to operate 14 airports in tourist destinations, including Corfu and Santorini, at the end of last year. It was one of Greece’s biggest privatisations since the start of the debt crisis.