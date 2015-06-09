FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Infraero, Germany's Fraport to set up new airport services firm
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Infraero, Germany's Fraport to set up new airport services firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run airport operator Infraero will spin off its services business into a new company to be created in partnership with Germany’s Fraport , Brazil’s aviation minister Eliseu Padilha said on Tuesday following the announcement of a $64-billion infrastructure investment program.

The new firm will be called Infraero Serviços and will be created as soon as possible, Padilha said during a press conference. The spin-off is part of a broader plan to re-structure Infraero, which also includes reducing the minimum Infraero’s stake in new airport concessions to 15 percent from 49 percent previously, Padilha added. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.