UPDATE 1-Retail sales lift profit at German airport firm Fraport

* Shares indicated down 0.9 percent

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German airport operator Fraport posted a 10.5 percent rise in second-quarter core operating profit, beating expectations thanks to rising retail sales after last year’s expansion of one of its terminals in Frankfurt.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 243.5 million euros ($324 million), compared with an average analyst estimate of 239 million in a Reuters poll. [ID: nL6N0G61W2]

Sales in the retail and real estate segment alone rose by 12.4 percent, raking in about 121.3 million euros.

Fraport said it still expected 2013 EBITDA to rise to 870-890 million euros, up from 850.7 million last year.

It stuck to its forecast for a decline in 2013 net profit, but added that more strikes affecting flight operations could prompt a cut in the year’s earnings outlook.

Shares in Fraport were indicated down 0.9 percent at 0647 GMT in trading before markets open, according to brokerage Lang & Schwarz.