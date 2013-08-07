FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Retail sales lift profit at German airport firm Fraport
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 7, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Retail sales lift profit at German airport firm Fraport

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EBITDA 243.5 mln euros vs Rtrs poll avg 239 mln

* Helped by retail sales at expanded terminal in Frankfurt

* Q2 revenue 662.2 mln euros vs Rtrs poll avg 645 mln

* Keeps 2013 outlook for EBITDA growth

* Shares indicated down 0.9 percent (Adds share price indication, details on earnings)

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German airport operator Fraport posted a 10.5 percent rise in second-quarter core operating profit, beating expectations thanks to rising retail sales after last year’s expansion of one of its terminals in Frankfurt.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 243.5 million euros ($324 million), compared with an average analyst estimate of 239 million in a Reuters poll. [ID: nL6N0G61W2]

Sales in the retail and real estate segment alone rose by 12.4 percent, raking in about 121.3 million euros.

Fraport said it still expected 2013 EBITDA to rise to 870-890 million euros, up from 850.7 million last year.

It stuck to its forecast for a decline in 2013 net profit, but added that more strikes affecting flight operations could prompt a cut in the year’s earnings outlook.

Shares in Fraport were indicated down 0.9 percent at 0647 GMT in trading before markets open, according to brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

$1 = 0.7513 euros Reporting by Natalia Drozdiak; Editing by Peter Dinkloh and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.