Fraport says Q1 core profit fell nearly 5 pct

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - The operator of Germany’s biggest airport reported on Wednesday a 4.6 percent decline in first-quarter operating profit, broadly in line with consensus.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 131.1 million euros ($171.55 million), compared with an average analyst estimate of 133 million in a Reuters poll.

Revenues rose by 2.3 percent to 550.2 million euros. Analysts had expected revenues to rise by 1.5 percent to 546 million.