FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fraport says Q1 core profit fell nearly 5 pct
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 8, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Fraport says Q1 core profit fell nearly 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - The operator of Germany’s biggest airport reported on Wednesday a 4.6 percent decline in first-quarter operating profit, broadly in line with consensus.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 131.1 million euros ($171.55 million), compared with an average analyst estimate of 133 million in a Reuters poll.

Revenues rose by 2.3 percent to 550.2 million euros. Analysts had expected revenues to rise by 1.5 percent to 546 million.

$1 = 0.7642 euros Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.