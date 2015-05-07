FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fraport says unclear if Greek airport deal will be completed
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 7, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Fraport says unclear if Greek airport deal will be completed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - Fraport said it was unclear if and when a deal to operate 14 Greek regional airports in tourist destinations would be completed, after reporting slightly better than expected first quarter results.

Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, was last year named preferred bidder for a deal to operate 14 regional airports in Greece, in tourist locations such as Corfu.

But since the election of a leftist-led, anti-austerity government in Greece the deal has come into the spotlight, with Greece seeking to change the terms of the deal, a source told Reuters last week.

“It is currently not certain whether or when the transaction can be completed in view of the political and macroeconomic development in Greece,” the company said in its first-quarter report.

Fraport reported first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 153 million euros ($174 million), against the average analyst forecast of 149 million in a Reuters poll.

It also confirmed its targets for the year of a 2-3 percent rise in passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport and for profits to rise to around 820-840 million euros. ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.