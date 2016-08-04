FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Fraport now sees drop in passengers at Frankfurt after attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German airport operator Fraport lowered its forecast for passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport after attacks deterred travellers, it said on Thursday.

The company said it now expected passenger numbers at Frankfurt, Europe's fourth largest airport, to decline slightly this year, against a previous forecast for passenger numbers at Frankfurt to rise by between 1 and 3 percent

In July, passenger numbers dropped 2 percent, Fraport said as it reported second-quarter results.

Fraport reported second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) down 0.4 pct to 232 million euros, against the average forecast for 219 million in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
