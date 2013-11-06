UPDATE 1-Fraport Q3 core operating profit up 5 pct on aviation, retail

* Q3 EBITDA 331.6 mln eur vs Reuters poll 332 mln

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Fraport AG, operator of Frankfurt Airport, posted a 5 percent rise in third-quarter core operating profit, in line with expectations, thanks to a strong summer season that led to slight passenger growth in Frankfurt.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 331.6 million euros ($446.82 million) from an adjusted figure of 315.8 million a year earlier, in line with the average estimate of 332 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Higher profits were driven by the Aviation and Retail/Real Estate businesses, thanks to the increase in airport charges by an average of 2.9 percent starting this year and the opening of a new pier at Frankfurt Airport.

Core operating profit at Aviation rose 5.7 percent to 92.6 million euros while Retail and Real Estate posted 5.0 percent growth, with both divisions keeping staff costs flat.

Fraport said it continued to expect its 2013 EBITDA to rise to 870-890 million euros, compared with 850.7 million last year.

It said general economic conditions for air traffic continue to feature “elevated uncertainties and are to be closely observed.”

“A radical change in the economic trend that might provide a boost to the aviation industry in general, as well as to the Fraport Group at the Frankfurt site, is thus not expected for 2013,” it said. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Jonathan Gould and David Cowell)