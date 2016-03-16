FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fraport CEO expects more low-cost flights from Frankfurt
March 16, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Fraport CEO expects more low-cost flights from Frankfurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Fraport expects the number of low-cost carriers flying from Frankfurt could increase, following on from Icelandic budget carrier Wow Air, the airport operator’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We expect that for Frankfurt the low-cost segment will grow,” Stefan Schulte told journalists after the carrier reported 2015 results.

Ryanair has also now not ruled out flying from Frankfurt, an executive told Reuters last week, but says it would only do so if conditions were right, such as it being able to turn its planes around in 25 minutes.

Schulte said there was no reason why a 25 minute turnaround could not be achieved in Frankfurt.

“Every airline has the right to fly to Frankfurt, they can apply for slots any time,” Schulte added. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

