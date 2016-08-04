UPDATE 1-Fraport now sees drop in passengers at Frankfurt after attacks

* Now sees slight decline in passengers at Frankfurt

* Had expected 1-3 percent rise in passengers

* Earnings goal confirmed after St Petersburg stake sale (Adds earnings outlook)

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German airport operator Fraport lowered its forecast for passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport after attacks deterred travellers, it said on Thursday.

Major European airlines such as Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG have reported weaker demand for long-haul routes to Europe as a result of attacks in France, Belgium and the attempted coup in Turkey.

Fraport said it now expected passenger numbers at Frankfurt, Europe's fourth largest airport, to decline slightly this year, against a previous forecast for passenger numbers at Frankfurt to rise by between 1 and 3 percent.

In July, passenger numbers dropped 2 percent, Fraport said as it reported second-quarter results, meaning numbers are down 1.1 percent for the first seven months of the year.

Rival Groupe ADP kept its traffic outlook for Paris airports last week, thanks to a rise in low-cost traffic. Frankfurt airport, home to Lufthansa's main brand, is served by few low-cost carriers.

The drop in passengers at Frankfurt, especially those on intercontinental routes, is affecting group earnings because passengers from China, Japan and Vietnam tend to spend more in the shops at the airport.

Fraport also owns half of Antalya airport in Turkey and said passenger numbers there dropped almost 41 percent in July and are down 33 percent in the first seven months of the year.

Fraport said it would hit its target of 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 850-880 million euros ($947-$981 million), but thanks to the proceeds of between 30 and 40 million euros from the sale of a stake in St Petersburg airport.

Fraport reported second-quarter EBITDA down 0.4 pct to 232 million euros, against the average forecast for 219 million in a Reuters poll.