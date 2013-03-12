FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fraport 2013 outlook below expectations
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 12, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Fraport 2013 outlook below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, gave a 2013 outlook that fell short of expectations, citing writedowns and financing costs.

The company said on Tuesday it expects its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise to between 870 million euros ($1.13 billion) and 890 million euros from 850.7 million in 2012, with a decline in net profit.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average expected 2013 EBITDA to rise to 910 million euros and net profit to edge up to 254 million euros.

$1 = 0.7684 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.