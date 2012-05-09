Fraport sees lower ground handling profit

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, said operating profit at its ground handling segment could fall in 2012 due to a higher than expected pay deal and turbulent freight markets.

Fraport said it did not see any changes, however, to the overall outlook it gave in its annual report in March, when it said it expected revenue of over 2.5 billion euros ($3.25 billion) and an increase in operating profit of at least 5 percent in 2012.

It also sees revenues, operating profit and Frankfurt passenger numbers rising in 2013 from 2012, according to a presentation accompanying first-quarter results on Wednesday.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7.6 percent to 138.3 million euros. It added in the presentation that passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport rose 2.8 percent in April.

After years of wage restraint in Germany have boosted its competitiveness, it was announced at the end of March that two million German public-sector workers will get a pay rise of 6.3 percent over a 24-month period.

Meanwhile, freight volumes at Frankfurt have been hurt by a night flight ban imposed at the end of October, with volumes down 11.7 percent in the first three months of the year.

The ground handling segment accounted for 54.5 million euros of Fraport’s total EBITDA of 802.3 million in 2011.

Analysts had been expecting the group to report first quarter sales of 527 million euros and EBITDA of 138 million, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)