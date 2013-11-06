FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fraport Q3 core operating profit up 5 pct on aviation, retail
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
November 6, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Fraport Q3 core operating profit up 5 pct on aviation, retail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Fraport AG, operator of Frankfurt Airport, posted a 5 percent rise in third-quarter core operating profit, largely in line with expectations, thanks to its aviation and retail businesses.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 331.6 million euros ($446.82 million) from an adjusted figure of 315.8 million a year earlier, in line with the average estimate of 332 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.