Fraport says assumes weak retail performance in 2016
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 4, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Fraport says assumes weak retail performance in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Fraport is expecting its retail performance to be weak this year, with some recovery happening but not enough to catch up to last year’s per-passenger spend performance, the airport operator’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“There’s a general negative trend coming from currency and we’re suffering from reduced numbers of Chinese passengers,” Matthias Zieschang told analysts after the group reported worse than expected first-quarter results.

“We assume and hope Chinese volumes will recover during the rest of the year,” he said, adding Fraport was working with Frankfurt airport’s duty-free retailer Heinemann to improve the range of products.

“At the end of the day, all these permanent optimisation measures cannot fully compensate the negative macroeconomic trend, but we are trying.” (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

