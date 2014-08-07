FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fraport sees flat profits at retail unit in H2
August 7, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Fraport sees flat profits at retail unit in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s Fraport expects profit at its retail and real estate division to be flat in the second half as the strong euro deters wealthy international travellers from spending their money at Frankfurt airport.

The company said retail spend per passenger fell to 3.42 euros in the first half, compared with 3.56 euros in the year earlier period.

“There are micro measures we can do, such as with personal shoppers, changing the assortment in the shop. But even with these measures we cannot fully compensate a currency effect generated by a depreciation of 20-30 pct of our main currencies,” Chief Financial Officer Matthias Zieschang told analysts.

Passengers from Brazil, South Korea, Russia, China and Japan are traditionally the highest spenders at the airport.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach

