FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy says Venice airport must remain in Italian hands
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2013 / 6:38 PM / 4 years ago

Italy says Venice airport must remain in Italian hands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME/MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Italian prime minister Enrico Letta said the Venice airport, operated by Save , must remain in Italian hands following a press report that German airport company Fraport was eyeing a stake.

Save, which has a market capitalisation of around $1 billion, runs Venice’s Marco Polo airport. It also operates the airport of Treviso, which is about 30 km (19 miles) away from the tourist-packed lagoon city.

“It must remain Italian,” Letta said on Thursday after a trilateral meeting with Slovenia and Croatia in Venice, where he said a possible involvement of the Venice airport in the privatisation of airports in Slovenia was discussed.

Earlier on Thursday a source close to the matter confirmed a press report which said Fraport had mandated Mediobanca to explore whether Generali and Morgan Stanley would sell their stakes in Save.

The Italian insurer and the U.S. bank jointly with financial services company Finanziaria Internazionale control 40 percent of Save through a shell company.

Generali and Morgan Stanley’s indirect stakes in Save amount to around 13 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

A Fraport spokesman said the company would not comment on market speculation. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia in Milan and Paolo Biondi in Rome, additional reporting by Marilyn Gerlach in Frankfurt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.