#Industrials
March 21, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 6 years ago

Union agrees airfield staff pay deal with Fraport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - German trade union GDF said on Wednesday it has agreed a pay deal for airfield workers with Frankfurt airport operator Fraport, bringing an end to a dispute that resulted in days of strikes and around 1,800 flight cancellations earlier this year.

A spokesman for the union did not provide further details of the agreement, such as the pay levels agreed or the duration of the contract.

The 190 workers, who guide planes in and out of parking spots, staged a series of walkouts in February after the union and Fraport failed to reach a new pay deal, even after mediation.

Following the strikes, Fraport cut its guidance for passengers numbers at Frankfurt, Europe’s third busiest.

Reporting by Peter Maushagen; writing by Victoria Bryan

