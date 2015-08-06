FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's F&N, Myanmar's MEHL agree on brewery stake sale
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 6, 2015

Singapore's F&N, Myanmar's MEHL agree on brewery stake sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) has agreed to sell its 55 percent stake in Myanmar Brewery to Myanma Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL) for $560 million, F&N and MEHL said, bringing an end to a lengthy dispute.

Government-backed MEHL won an arbitration case against F&N last year entitling it to buy the latter's stake in Myanmar's biggest brewery. But the pair disagreed on the currency exchange rate at which the transaction should be made.

Myanmar Brewery was set up in 1995 by MEHL and Heineken NV subsidiary Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd, the latter of which sold its 55 percent stake to F&N in 1997. F&N was taken over in 2013 by Thai Beverage PCL, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, and another Chareon firm.

Following the latest agreement, MEHL will withdraw a case filed at the Singapore High Court regarding the payment amount and deadline, F&N said in a statement.

The sale and purchase will be completed by Aug. 20 upon the payment of $560 million, MEHL said in its statement. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
