FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fraser and Neave to return cash to shareholders via capital reduction
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
December 27, 2013 / 1:00 AM / 4 years ago

Fraser and Neave to return cash to shareholders via capital reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd said late on Thursday it plans to return about S$607 million ($478 million) in cash to shareholders via a capital reduction.

The proposed capital reduction, which works out to S$0.42 a share, will take place after next month’s divestment of property arm Frasers Centrepoint that will see existing Fraser and Neave shareholders receive shares in Frasers Centrepoint.

Following the listing of Frasers Centrepoint, which has over S$10 billion in asset, Fraser and Neave will be left with its food and beverage, and publishing and printing, businesses.

F&N is controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, who is also the biggest shareholder in Singapore-listed Thai Beverage Pcl. ($1 = 1.2691 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.