Singapore's F&N shares rise on block trade
August 24, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore's F&N shares rise on block trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Fraser and Neave rose as much as 1.9 percent on Friday after a block trade of 2.5 percent of the Singapore group’s stock fuelled speculation that Thai Beverage had raised its stake as part of a beer takeover battle.

The block of 35.8 million F&N shares changed hands at S$8.60 each, a trader told Reuters. Block trades are deals agreed upon by two parties who did not go through the regular stock exchange.

Around 0725 GMT, F&N shares were up 1.3 percent at S$8.43.

Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, ThaiBev’s main shareholder, has been trying to stop F&N’s sale of its 40 percent effective stake in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries to Dutch brewer Heineken.

ThaiBev now owns around 26.4 percent of F&N. An additional 2.5 percent stake would bring the Thais closer to the 30 percent level that would trigger a mandatory takeover offer for the Singapore firm.

F&N said on Aug. 18 it had agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in APB to Heineken for S$5.6 billion ($4.5 billion) and not “solicit, engage in discussions or accept any alternative offer or proposal”.

The deal requires approval from shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on a date that has yet to be set. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

