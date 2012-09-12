FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's TCC makes take over offer for Fraser and Neave
#Industrials
September 12, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

Thailand's TCC makes take over offer for Fraser and Neave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A group linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi made a mandatory cash offer of S$8.88 per share to take over Fraser and Neave Ltd , valuing the Singapore conglomerate at around S$12.65 billion ($10.3 billion).

Thai Beverage PCL and TCC Assets, the vehicle linked to the billionaire, increased their combined stake in F&N to 30.36 percent, according to an early stock filing to the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday.

The offer could complicate Heineken NV’s $6.3 billion bid for Asia Pacific Breweries, in which F&N has a 40 percent stake. F&N shareholders will vote on the proposed sale of the APB stake to Heineken on Sept 28. ($1 = 1.2296 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

