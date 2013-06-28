FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's F&N may separate property from other operations
June 28, 2013 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore's F&N may separate property from other operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Fraser and Neave Ltd said on Friday it is considering separating its property-related businesses from its soft drinks, food and other operations.

“(F&N) wishes to announce that the company will appoint advisers to study and review alternative strategic options available to the company to unlock shareholder value,” it said in a stock market filing.

“This may involve a segregation of its property-related businesses from its non-property related businesses.”

Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi won control of the Singapore company in January after a bidding war with a group led by Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd.

For a link to the statement, click: (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

