FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prudential unit pares F&N stake ahead of APB vote
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2012 / 4:35 AM / in 5 years

Prudential unit pares F&N stake ahead of APB vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A unit of British insurer Prudential PLC sold a total of 2.65 million shares in Singapore drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave after the shares soared last week following a takeover bid by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.

Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Ltd sold 2.5 million F&N shares at S$8.70 each and another 150,000 shares at S$8.97 last week, Prudential said in a statement which F&N posted on Tuesday. Jackson National Asset Management LLC, another Prudential unit, bought 5,000 F&N shares at S$8.92.

The Prudential units are the third largest shareholder in F&N, which owns 40 percent of Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries -- a firm sought by both Charoen and Heineken NV.

After the transactions, Prudential and its subsidiaries own or control around 111.38 million shares or about 7.8 percent of F&N, down from around 8 percent.

Companies linked to Charoen own over 30 percent of F&N, and Japan’s Kirin Holdings Co Ltd has nearly 15 percent.

Aberdeen Asset Management sold its entire 0.39 percent stake in F&N last week.

Charoen last week launched a $7.2 billion offer to buy out other shareholders of F&N, potentially derailing Heineken’s bid to take full control of APB. F&N’s sale of its prized beer business to Heineken has to be approved by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on Sept 28.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.