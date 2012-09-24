FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fraser and Neave says Thais have right to reduce offer price
#Industrials
September 24, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

Fraser and Neave says Thais have right to reduce offer price

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) said on Monday TCC Assets Ltd, linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, can reduce its offer price of S$8.88 per share for the Singapore drinks and property conglomerate by the amount of dividend or cash F&N pays out.

“If any dividend, other distribution or return of capital is declared, paid or made by the company on or after the offer announcement date, the offeror (TCC Assets Ltd) reserves the right to reduce the offer price by the amount of such dividend, distribution or return of capital,” F&N said in a statement.

Last week, Charoen’s Thai Beverage PCL and TCC Assets said they would vote in favour of the sale of F&N’s stake in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd to Heineken. ]

F&N’s board had said it will pay out S$4 billion ($3.3 billion) to shareholders through a capital reduction. The company plans to cancel one for every three shares held by all shareholders and pay out S$8.50 for each cancelled share. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

