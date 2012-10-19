FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's OUE considering making bid for Fraser and Neave
October 19, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore's OUE considering making bid for Fraser and Neave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed hotel and property group Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd, backed by Indonesia’s Lippo Group, said on Friday it may make a takeover bid for drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd.

“OUE wishes to state that it is in discussions with certain parties and is considering all options with respect to F&N, including an offer for F&N shares,” OUE said in a statement.

F&N is already the subject of a $7.2 billion takeover bid by companies linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.

Shares of both OUE and F&N were suspended on Friday. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

