Shares in Fraser & Neave halted for trading

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Fraser and Neave Ltd, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said on Tuesday it had asked for a trading halt in its shares.

The company said in June that it is considering separating its property-related businesses from its soft drinks, food and other operations.

F&N is also looking to raise at least $500 million by listing a hospitality trust in Singapore next year to help refinance some of the debt that his companies took on to win control of F&N, people with knowledge of the matter have said. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)