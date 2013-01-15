FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai tycoon extends F&N offer to final deadline of Jan 21
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Thai tycoon extends F&N offer to final deadline of Jan 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi extended his $7.2 billion offer to take over Singapore property and drinks conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) for the seventh time, to Jan. 21.

Jan. 21 is the final deadline for both the Thais and a group led by Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd to raise their respective offers, according to Singapore takeover rules.

The Overseas Union group made its S$13.1 billion ($10.68 billion), or S$9.08-per-share, counterbid for F&N in November, higher than the Thais’ S$8.88-a-share offer to acquire F&N shares that they did not already own.

Charoen is F&N’s largest shareholder with a 34 percent stake, held through Thai Beverage PCL and TCC Assets Ltd.

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, F&N’s second-biggest shareholder with around 14.8 percent, has given its conditional support to the Overseas Union group.

The Japanese brewer will offer to buy F&N’s food and beverage business for S$2.7 billion if the group’s bid is successful. ($1 = 1.2264 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.